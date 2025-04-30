Pahalgam attack: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar backs demand for special Parliament session to send out message that country is united.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2025 11:55 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 11:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Pahalgam attack: NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar backs demand for special Parliament session to send out message that country is united.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pahalgam
- attack
- Sharad Pawar
- NCP
- Parliament
- unity
- terrorism
- demand
- special session
- country
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Azmat-e-Hind: Transforming Teetwal into a Symbol of Unity and Tourism
Singapore's parliament dissolved, paving the way for general elections, reports AP.
Amendments in Waqf Law not targetting Muslim community. It is to correct mistakes of the past: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju in Kochi.
West Bengal CM is inciting violence by asking people to protest and saying she will not implement law passed by Parliament: Rijiju.
Pakistan played double game in Afghanistan; terrorism industry promoted by Pak came back to bite it: EAM Jaishankar in Gujarat.