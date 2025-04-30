Cabinet raises sugarcane fair and remunerative price by Rs 15 to Rs 355/quintal for 2025-26 season: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:13 IST
Cabinet raises sugarcane fair and remunerative price by Rs 15 to Rs 355/quintal for 2025-26 season: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Farmers Achieving Methane Reduction Targets Without Tax Burden, McClay Says
Empowering Farmers: The Mobile Cold Storage Revolution in Jharkhand
India's Southwest Monsoon: A Crucial Forecast for Agriculture
Madhya Pradesh Unveils Krishak Kalyan Mission to Revolutionize Agriculture
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Leads India at BRICS Agriculture Summit in Brazil