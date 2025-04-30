We support this completely but we want a timeline; by when will it be done: Rahul Gandhi on govt's caste census decision.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:31 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:31 IST
- Country:
- India
We support this completely but we want a timeline; by when will it be done: Rahul Gandhi on govt's caste census decision.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms
Unlocking Bahia’s Green Potential: Rethinking Farm Support for Climate-Smart Growth
New Peer Support Workers Join Christchurch ED to Help People in Mental Distress
ChatGPT is quietly replacing peer support in college classrooms
IATA Calls for Stronger Collaboration, Digitalization, and SAF Support to Fortify Global Air Cargo