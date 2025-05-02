Even several days after Pahalgam attack, no clear strategy has come from govt: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC meet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 17:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Even several days after Pahalgam attack, no clear strategy has come from govt: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC meet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pahalgam
- attack
- Congress
- Mallikarjun Kharge
- government
- national security
- strategy
- CWC
- politics
- India
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy
BNP-M Shifts Strategy: From Sit-In to Statewide Public Outreach
AIADMK's Stand Against Coalition Government in Tamil Nadu
Bihar Elections: RJD-Congress Strategy Focuses on Winnability, Not Seat-Sharing
Indian Shrimp Exporters Seek Government Intervention Amid US Duty Challenges