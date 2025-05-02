Mumbai police file FIR against actor-producer Ajaz Khan and others over alleged obscene content in web show 'House Arrest': Official.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-05-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 02-05-2025 22:28 IST
Mumbai police file FIR against actor-producer Ajaz Khan and others over alleged obscene content in web show 'House Arrest': Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Considers Regulating Obscene Content on OTT Platforms
Supreme Court Issues Notice to Curb Obscene Content on OTT and Social Media
Plea to ban streaming of obscene content on OTT, social media: SC says allegations made that we are encroaching into executive's domain.
Supreme Court Addresses Plea on OTT Content Regulations
Plea to ban streaming of obscene content on OTT, social media platforms: SC says it is in domain of either executive or legislature.