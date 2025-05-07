Top US officials to meet with Chinese officials this weekend in Switzerland in first major talks since Trump's trade war, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2025 04:49 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 04:49 IST
Top US officials to meet with Chinese officials this weekend in Switzerland in first major talks since Trump's trade war, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
