We applaud armed forces' resolute resolve and courage: Cong chief Kharge.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2025 08:08 IST | Created: 07-05-2025 08:08 IST
- Country:
- India
We applaud armed forces' resolute resolve and courage: Cong chief Kharge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Govt Launches Draft NZSL Strategy to Strengthen Support for Deaf Community
Rajasthan CM Vows to Bring Yamuna Water to Shekhawati Amid Criticism of Congress
YSR Congress Slams TDP for Politically Driven Arrest of Ex-Intelligence Chief
NZ Extends Military Support to Ukraine Through 2026, Boosts Total Aid to $152M
Controversy as Congress Alleges Rs 150 Crore Misprint in Cabinet Meeting Expenses