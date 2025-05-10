DGMOs of India and Pak agreed that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea from 5 pm: Misri.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 10-05-2025 18:33 IST
- Country:
- India
DGMOs of India and Pak agreed that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea from 5 pm: Misri.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Physician Associates to Become Regulated Health Profession in New Zealand
Tunisia Launches $24 Million Landmark Project to Restore Forests and Build Climate Resilience
Michael B. Jordan to Headline 'The Thomas Crown Affair' Reimagining in 2027
DGCA Issues Advisory Amid Pakistan Airspace Closure
DGCA issues advisory to airlines on passenger handling measures due to airspace curbs resulting in extended flight durations.