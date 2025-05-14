President Donald Trump meets Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, the first meeting between nations' leaders in 25 years, reports AP.
PTI | Riyadh | Updated: 14-05-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 12:50 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
