Hospitals in Gaza say at least 64 people were killed by Israeli strikes as President Trump wraps up his regional visit, reports AP.

PTI | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 16-05-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 14:33 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

