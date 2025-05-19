Allahabad High Court junks plea of mosque committee over survey of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal.
PTI | Sambhal | Updated: 19-05-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 14:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Allahabad High Court junks plea of mosque committee over survey of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dismissed CRPF Constable Claims Innocence Over Pakistani Marriage
Waqf Act: CJI Khanna, who retires on May 13, says he does not want to reserve order on pleas challenging validity of law.
Rahul Gandhi's Dual Citizenship Allegations Dismissed by High Court
Delhi High Court Seeks Police Response in Tahir Hussain Bail Plea Amid Controversy
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Legal Challenge Against Uber Moto Ad Dismissed