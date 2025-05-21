Trump at White House confronts South Africa's Ramaphosa, accusing country of failing to address killing of white farmers, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:32 IST
Trump at White House confronts South Africa's Ramaphosa, accusing country of failing to address killing of white farmers, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Operation Sindoor' is Bharat’s response to the brutal killing of our innocent brothers in Pahalgam, says Amit Shah.
India Launches Major ITI Revamp for Skilling Revolution
Pakistan shelled Rajouri, killing an official: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
Karnataka's GTTC to Forge New India-Africa Skilling Partnership
Judge Takes Control of Rikers Island Reform