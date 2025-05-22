Pak will not get water that rightfully belongs to India, it will have to pay heavy price for playing with blood of Indians: PM in Bikaner.
PTI | Bikaner | Updated: 22-05-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 12:58 IST
Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
