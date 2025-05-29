I congratulate people of Sikkim on 50th statehood anniversary: PM Modi in virtual address.
PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:37 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
