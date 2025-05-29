We recalibrated scope of dialogue with Pakistan; now, whenever talks happen, they will only be on terrorism, PoK: Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 11:23 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
