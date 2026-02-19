Global Diplomacy: Strengthening Ties and Strategic Partnerships
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meetings with leaders from Greece, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and UAE to enhance trade, investment, and technological collaboration. The discussions emphasized deepening ties in sectors such as artificial intelligence, defence, and clean energy, alongside reinforcing global alliances to address international challenges.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in strategic bilateral meetings with leaders from Greece, Switzerland, and the Netherlands to strengthen trade, investment, and technology ties. Conducted on the fringes of the AI Impact Summit, these discussions focused on critical sectors such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence.
In talks with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, both leaders highlighted advancing cooperation in future-centric sectors like data centers and supercomputers. The dialogue underscored the solid political, cultural, and economic relationships under the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Modi's meeting with Swiss President Guy Parmelin led to affirmations of increasing economic collaboration following the India-EFTA Trade Agreement. The discussions with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof emphasized continued cooperation in water management, clean energy, and international multilateral efforts against terrorism. Meetings with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis explored new bilateral strategic interests stimulated by the recent India-EU FTA.
