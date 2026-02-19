Left Menu

Global Diplomacy: Strengthening Ties and Strategic Partnerships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meetings with leaders from Greece, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and UAE to enhance trade, investment, and technological collaboration. The discussions emphasized deepening ties in sectors such as artificial intelligence, defence, and clean energy, alongside reinforcing global alliances to address international challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 21:55 IST
Global Diplomacy: Strengthening Ties and Strategic Partnerships
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in strategic bilateral meetings with leaders from Greece, Switzerland, and the Netherlands to strengthen trade, investment, and technology ties. Conducted on the fringes of the AI Impact Summit, these discussions focused on critical sectors such as semiconductors and artificial intelligence.

In talks with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, both leaders highlighted advancing cooperation in future-centric sectors like data centers and supercomputers. The dialogue underscored the solid political, cultural, and economic relationships under the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Modi's meeting with Swiss President Guy Parmelin led to affirmations of increasing economic collaboration following the India-EFTA Trade Agreement. The discussions with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof emphasized continued cooperation in water management, clean energy, and international multilateral efforts against terrorism. Meetings with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis explored new bilateral strategic interests stimulated by the recent India-EU FTA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

Rising Tensions: Palestinian-American Teen Killed in West Bank Incident

 Global
2
Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

Visa Denial Foils Belarus' Participation in Trump's Peace Initiative

 Global
3
Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

Controversy and Change at the CDC's Vaccine Advisory Committee

 Global
4
Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

Former Prince Andrew Arrested on Misconduct Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026