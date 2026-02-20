Trump's Diplomacy Delivers Controversy at Inaugural Peace Board Meeting
President Donald Trump launched a new peace board with fanfare in Washington, emphasizing flattery over policy. Critics argue the board could undermine the United Nations’ efforts. While praising attendees, Trump hinted at repercussions for absentees. Gaza is prioritized, yet Middle East discussions were overshadowed by personal anecdotes and flattery.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 03:17 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 03:17 IST
President Donald Trump kicked off the inaugural meeting of his new peace board in Washington with much fanfare and flattery, choosing to emphasize camaraderie over policy specifics.
Trump's cordial demeanor stood in stark contrast to his usual tactics, but the absence of certain key allies was met with veiled threats. Critics quickly pointed out the initiative's potential interference with United Nations efforts.
While the Gaza resolution was the official priority, Trump's address centered more on charming attendees rather than delving into Middle East conflicts, focusing on personal stories and compliments instead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
