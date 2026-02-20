Left Menu

Trump's Diplomacy Delivers Controversy at Inaugural Peace Board Meeting

President Donald Trump launched a new peace board with fanfare in Washington, emphasizing flattery over policy. Critics argue the board could undermine the United Nations’ efforts. While praising attendees, Trump hinted at repercussions for absentees. Gaza is prioritized, yet Middle East discussions were overshadowed by personal anecdotes and flattery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 03:17 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 03:17 IST
Trump's Diplomacy Delivers Controversy at Inaugural Peace Board Meeting

President Donald Trump kicked off the inaugural meeting of his new peace board in Washington with much fanfare and flattery, choosing to emphasize camaraderie over policy specifics.

Trump's cordial demeanor stood in stark contrast to his usual tactics, but the absence of certain key allies was met with veiled threats. Critics quickly pointed out the initiative's potential interference with United Nations efforts.

While the Gaza resolution was the official priority, Trump's address centered more on charming attendees rather than delving into Middle East conflicts, focusing on personal stories and compliments instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Abhishek Sharma: Awaiting the Comeback in T20 World Cup

Abhishek Sharma: Awaiting the Comeback in T20 World Cup

 India
2
Qualcomm and Tata Electronics Unite for Automotive Innovation in Assam

Qualcomm and Tata Electronics Unite for Automotive Innovation in Assam

 India
3
Gold Holds Steady Amid Dollar Surge, Eyes on U.S. Inflation Data

Gold Holds Steady Amid Dollar Surge, Eyes on U.S. Inflation Data

 Global
4
India's Economic Surge: FTAs Propel Global Collaborative Centers

India's Economic Surge: FTAs Propel Global Collaborative Centers

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reviving Forgotten Areas Through Smart and Inclusive Neighbourhood Investment

Europe’s AI Ambitions Grow Stronger, but Adoption Across Key Sectors Still Lags

AfDB Rethinks Strategy as Conflict and Insecurity Strain Africa’s Development

When Algorithms Meet Biology: Testing AI Agents in Real-World DNA Workflows

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026