Trump's Diplomacy Delivers Controversy at Inaugural Peace Board Meeting

President Donald Trump kicked off the inaugural meeting of his new peace board in Washington with much fanfare and flattery, choosing to emphasize camaraderie over policy specifics.

Trump's cordial demeanor stood in stark contrast to his usual tactics, but the absence of certain key allies was met with veiled threats. Critics quickly pointed out the initiative's potential interference with United Nations efforts.

While the Gaza resolution was the official priority, Trump's address centered more on charming attendees rather than delving into Middle East conflicts, focusing on personal stories and compliments instead.

(With inputs from agencies.)