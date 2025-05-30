India's principles in anti-terror fight: befitting reply to all terror attack; time, method, conditions decided by our forces: PM in Kanpur.
PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 30-05-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 16:06 IST
- Country:
- India
India's principles in anti-terror fight: befitting reply to all terror attack; time, method, conditions decided by our forces: PM in Kanpur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strengthening Ties: Germany and the Philippines Forge New Defense Alliance
Swift Response Averts Tragedy at Chhattisgarh Health Centre
MakeMyTrip Refutes Allegations of Chinese Ownership Amid Defense Booking Controversy
Australia and Indonesia: Strengthening Ties in Defense and Trade
BJP's Agrawal Defends Operation Sindoor's Non-violent Strategy