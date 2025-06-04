Census with caste enumeration will start in hilly areas like Ladakh from October 1, 2026; rest of India from March 1, 2027: Sources.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 17:25 IST
- Country:
- India
