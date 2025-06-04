Crowd was uncontrollable, police was finding it difficult, so we had to stop procession: D K Shivakumar on RCB celebrations in Bengaluru.
Crowd was uncontrollable, police was finding it difficult, so we had to stop procession: D K Shivakumar on RCB celebrations in Bengaluru.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
