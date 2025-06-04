There is small gate at stadium, large number of people gathered; they broke it leading to stampede: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:20 IST
- Country:
- India
There is small gate at stadium, large number of people gathered; they broke it leading to stampede: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- stadium
- stampede
- gate
- crowd control
- Siddaramaiah
- security
- incident
- gathering
- protocols
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CloudSEK's US Expansion: A Cybersecurity Milestone
Congress Demands Parliamentary Probe into Post-Pahalgam Security Lapse
India's Commitment to Energy Security and Sustainable Future at BRICS Summit
Global Pact for Pandemic Preparedness: A New Era in Health Security
India Urges Stronger BRICS Cooperation for Global Energy Security