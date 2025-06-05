One man commission under retired HC judge Michael Cunha constituted to probe stampede incident, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:25 IST
