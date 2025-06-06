CRR cut will certainly increase flow of credit, says RBI Governor.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 12:31 IST
CRR cut will certainly increase flow of credit, says RBI Governor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Benign inflation outlook and moderate growth warrant monetary policy to be growth-supportive, says RBI in its annual report.
Monetary policy is committed towards achieving durable price stability, a necessary prerequisite for high growth on sustained basis: RBI.
There is very little space now for monetary policy action in current circumstances, says RBI Governor.
Reserve Bank Implements Bold Cuts in June Monetary Policy
U.S. Treasury Urges Japan to Tighten Monetary Policy Amid Yen Weakness