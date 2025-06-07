In talks with UK foreign secretary, Jaishankar thanks the UK for condemning Pahalgam attack, supporting India's fight against terrorism.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 13:30 IST
