National Guard troops arrive in Los Angeles on orders from President Trump in response to immigration raid protests, reports AP.
PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-06-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 20:32 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
