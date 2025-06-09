A plane carrying 6 people has crashed in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego and Coast Guard is searching a debris field, reports AP.
PTI | Sandiego | Updated: 09-06-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 20:06 IST
A plane carrying 6 people has crashed in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego and Coast Guard is searching a debris field, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tension in Jammu and Kashmir: Search Operations Intensified
NDRF team rushed to Chhaten for search operations for missing soldiers
Police rescue missing minor girl after 30-hour search operation in Bhubaneswar
Two Yemeni students missing off Kerala coast; search operation underway
NIA Intensifies Kashmir Crackdown: Major Search Operations Targeting Terror Networks