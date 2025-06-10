MP court sends another accused held for businessman Raja Raghuvanshi's murder to 7-day transit remand of Meghalaya police: Official.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-06-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 12:08 IST
- Country:
- India
MP court sends another accused held for businessman Raja Raghuvanshi's murder to 7-day transit remand of Meghalaya police: Official.
