PM Modi speaks to US Prez Trump, tells him firmly no mediation or trade deal led to understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 09:28 IST
- Country:
- India
