Qatar says Iran fired 19 missiles at US air base and one hit but caused no casualties, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 24-06-2025 01:55 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 01:55 IST
Qatar says Iran fired 19 missiles at US air base and one hit but caused no casualties, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- missile
- US
- air base
- tensions
- Qatar
- AP
- geopolitical
- attack
- no casualties
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tensions in Los Angeles Rise Amid National Guard Deployment
Tensions Rise as Israeli Navy Intercepts Freedom Flotilla Vessel
Tensions Rise as Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Charity Ship
Thousands of protesters swarm downtown Los Angeles, shut down major freeway and set fire to self-driving vehicles, reports AP.
Lewandowski Steps Back Amid Captaincy Change in Polish Football