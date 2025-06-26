This is a small step, but steady and solid step towards India's human space programme: Shubhanshu Shukla in live webcast from space.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 11:46 IST
- Country:
- India
This is a small step, but steady and solid step towards India's human space programme: Shubhanshu Shukla in live webcast from space.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Election Commission Amplifies Monitoring with 100% Webcasting
EC says it will go for 100 per cent webcasting of polling stations on election days for closer monitoring of voting procedure.
100% Webcasting Revolutionizes Transparency in Assembly Bypolls
A New Era in Space Exploration: Axiom-4's Diverse Crew Makes History
Celebrating India's Second Astronaut: A New Era in Space Exploration