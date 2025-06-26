Axiom-4 mission commander Peggy Whitson gives astronaut pin to Shubhanshu Shukla, who becomes 634th astronaut to travel to space.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 19:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Axiom-4 mission commander Peggy Whitson gives astronaut pin to Shubhanshu Shukla, who becomes 634th astronaut to travel to space.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Stellar Voyage: Rakesh Sharma Reflects on Space Travel
A New Era in Space Exploration: Axiom-4's Diverse Crew Makes History
Celebrating India's Second Astronaut: A New Era in Space Exploration
Rakesh Sharma on the Transformative Power of Space Travel
India's Stellar Leap: A New Era in Space Exploration with Group Captain Shukla