The Explosive Power of Bomb Cyclones

When weather forecasts predict turbulent conditions with strong winds and heavy snow, meteorologists might warn of a 'bomb cyclone.' But what does this mean? According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, bombogenesis occurs when a storm's central pressure drops by at least 24 millibars in 24 hours, intensifying the storm.

Storm intensity is reflected by central pressure; the lower it is, the stronger the storm gets. These rapidly strengthening storms can lead to heavy rain, blizzard conditions, and intense winds, posing hazards like fallen trees and power outages. 'Hearing the term bomb cyclone usually indicates significant active weather,' explained Andrew Orrison, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

While bomb cyclones can happen year-round, they are most common during fall and winter when Arctic air moves south to clash with warmer air masses. Regions in North America particularly susceptible to bomb cyclones include Alaska, the Pacific Northwest, and the Great Lakes.

