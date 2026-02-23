Left Menu

El Mencho Taken Down: A Milestone in Mexico's Cartel Warfare

Nemesio Oseguera, known as 'El Mencho' and leader of the CJNG cartel, was killed in a military raid in Mexico, igniting violence across several states. The U.S. supported the operation, and the event starkly highlighted Mexico's complex battle against drug cartels, with potential for future conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-02-2026 06:42 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 06:42 IST
Nemesio Oseguera, widely known as 'El Mencho,' a notorious drug lord and leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), was killed in a military raid conducted by Mexican special forces. The operation took place on Sunday in Tapalpa, Jalisco, sparking extensive retaliatory violence across Mexico, according to officials.

The raid, supported by intelligence from the United States and a new U.S.-led task force, led to Oseguera's capture and subsequent death in custody. His demise has brought political challenges for President Claudia Sheinbaum, who faces pressure to combat drug cartels blamed for smuggling fentanyl into the U.S.

Following his death, CJNG members initiated violent retaliations, including highway blockades and business burnings. Despite the unrest, President Sheinbaum reassured the public that normalcy persists in most regions. Experts warn that the cartel's leadership vacuum could lead to prolonged violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

