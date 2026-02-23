South Korea Awaits Clarity on U.S. Tariff Refunds
South Korea's Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan expressed uncertainty over the refund process for U.S. tariffs following a U.S. Supreme Court decision. He clarified that semiconductor chips are not affected by the recent tariffs imposed by former President Donald Trump, indicating sector-specific exemptions.
South Korea's Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan expressed concerns on Monday regarding uncertainty in the refund process for U.S. tariffs after a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision.
Addressing reporters, Minister Kim highlighted that semiconductor chips would not fall under the tariffs newly imposed by former President Donald Trump.
This announcement provides clarity to exporters worried about potential impacts on key industries, ensuring that South Korea's semiconductor sector remains unaffected.
