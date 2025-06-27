Shifting geopolitical, geostrategic landscape, ongoing conflicts significantly increased frequency, complexity of our task: Navy chief.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:19 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
