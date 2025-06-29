Trump's tax and spending cuts bill clears key test vote in Senate as Republicans race to get measure to president's desk, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2025 08:41 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 08:41 IST
Trump's tax and spending cuts bill clears key test vote in Senate as Republicans race to get measure to president's desk, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Senate Republicans Aim to Halt EV Tax Credits
Senate Republicans Challenge Electric Vehicle Tax Policy
Budapest Pride March Defies New Legislation in Celebration of Freedom
NAACP Takes Historic Stand: Excludes President Trump from Convention
Senate Republicans Unveil Tax Bill Changes Amidst Controversy