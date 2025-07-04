Trinidad and Tobago will be a priority nation for us: PM Modi in his address to Joint Assembly of Parliament of the Caribbean nation.
PTI | Portofspain | Updated: 04-07-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 21:50 IST
Trinidad and Tobago will be a priority nation for us: PM Modi in his address to Joint Assembly of Parliament of the Caribbean nation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tobago
- Trinidad
- Caribbean
- PM Modi
- Joint Assembly of Parliament
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PM Modi's Landmark Visit to Trinidad and Tobago: A New Chapter in Bilateral Ties
Bridging Parliaments: Modi's Landmark Visit to Trinidad and Tobago
PM Modi conferred with Trinidad and Tobago’s highest civilian honour
The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage: PM Modi at community event.
PM Modi arrives in Trinidad and Tobago on two-day visit