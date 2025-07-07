Maharashtra legislature's privileges committee to issue show cause notice to Kunal Kamra for his remarks on Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 18:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra legislature's privileges committee to issue show cause notice to Kunal Kamra for his remarks on Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
