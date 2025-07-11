BJP supporters attacking dalits, govt officers in Odisha, alleges Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Bhubaneswar rally.
PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-07-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 13:49 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP supporters attacking dalits, govt officers in Odisha, alleges Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge at Bhubaneswar rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
AIIMS Bhubaneswar: A Rising Star in Medical Education
Chaos in Bhubaneswar: Attack on Senior OAS Officer Sparks Outrage
Turmoil Erupts in Bhubaneswar: Assault on Senior Municipal Officer Sparks Outrage
Is working for Dalits, farmers 'anti-national': Medha Patkar slams BJP MPs over meeting walkout
Waterlogging continues in low-lying areas of Bhubaneswar