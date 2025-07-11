Five workers killed, four injured as borewell drilling truck falls into ravine in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district: Police.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 11-07-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 15:54 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
