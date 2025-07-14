Anti-sacrilege bill, proposing life imprisonment for sacrilege acts against religious scriptures, introduced in Punjab Assembly.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-07-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 15:49 IST
- Country:
- India
