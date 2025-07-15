Dragon 'Grace' spacecraft begins de-orbit burn to re-enter Earth's atmosphere after 18-day stay at International Space Station.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 14:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Dragon 'Grace' spacecraft begins de-orbit burn to re-enter Earth's atmosphere after 18-day stay at International Space Station.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP's Fact-Finding Mission Amidst Kolkata Law College Scandal
India's Green Push: Legally Binding Emission Targets for Industries
Fashion's Carbon Conundrum: Brands Lag in Tackling Emissions
India Plans Permanent Coastal Management in Puducherry Under Deep Ocean Mission
European Trade Commissioner Set for Crucial Talks in Washington