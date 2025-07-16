I have decided to speak more in Bangla from now on, hold me in detention camps if you can: Mamata attacking BJP at Kolkata rally.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:07 IST
- Country:
- India
I have decided to speak more in Bangla from now on, hold me in detention camps if you can: Mamata attacking BJP at Kolkata rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Politics: No Leadership Change, Focus on Unity and Elections
India's push for zero tariff on labour-intensive exports is combination of economic strategy and domestic politics: GTRI
Cong bringing Jamaat-e-Islami into political mainstream due to its desperate politics: BJP
Sterling nudges lower but still near multi-year highs, looking past UK politics
"No point in doing politics": Congress MP Imran Masood slams Sukanta Majumdar over Kolkata alleged rape case remarks