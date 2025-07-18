ED raids former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's Bhilai residence in connection with liquor 'scam'-linked case against his son: Officials.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 18-07-2025 07:31 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 07:31 IST
- Country:
- India
