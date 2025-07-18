We want this woman to come back safely: Centre to SC on death sentence given to Nimisha Priya in Yemen.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 10:53 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 10:53 IST
- Country:
- India
We want this woman to come back safely: Centre to SC on death sentence given to Nimisha Priya in Yemen.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
