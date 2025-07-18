ED arrests Chaitnya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, in liquor 'scam' linked money laundering case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 12:49 IST
