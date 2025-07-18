Maharashtra legislative council extends deadline for privileges committee to file report on Kunal Kamra over his remarks on Eknath Shinde.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 15:50 IST
- Country:
- India
