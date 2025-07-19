PM Modi has visited 42 countries, but not Manipur: Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Karnataka.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-07-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 14:27 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
