Ranji Trophy Final: Shubham, Hassan take J&K to 284-2 against Karnataka on Day 1

Shubham Pundir made a superb unbeaten hundred as Jammu and Kashmir reached 284 for 2 at stumps on day one of their maiden Ranji Trophy final against Karnataka here on Tuesday. Brief Score JK 284 for 2 in 87 overs Shubham Pundir 117 not out Prasidh Krishna 236.

PTI | Hubli | Updated: 24-02-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 17:09 IST
Shubham Pundir made a superb unbeaten hundred as Jammu and Kashmir reached 284 for 2 at stumps on day one of their maiden Ranji Trophy final against Karnataka here on Tuesday. Shubham smashed 12 fours and two maximums en route to an unconquered 221-ball 117. He formed a 139-run stand for the second wicket with Yawer Hassan (88) to set the foundation after skipper Paras Dogra won the toss and opted to bat. Shubham later shared another unbeaten 105 with Abdul Samad (52) for the fourth wicket before the stumps were drawn. For Karnataka, Prasidh Krishna (2/36) claimed two wickets. Brief Score: J&K: 284 for 2 in 87 overs (Shubham Pundir 117 not out; Prasidh Krishna 2/36).

