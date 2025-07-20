Number of signatures of MPs for motion to remove Justice Varma has already crossed 100: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 13:59 IST
